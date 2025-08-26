Connect with us

Nation

Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80
Advertisement

Headline Headlines Home Nation

Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

Nation

‘I almost died in EFCC custody,’ Atiku’s in-law Haske alleges political persecution

Nation

Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety

Nation

Stop illegal chieftaincy installation in Ogun, monarch warns Ondo govt

Nation

S/East's killings: How Buhari's gambit created chaos in the zone 

Nation

New report raises alarm over  presence of 22 Islamic terror groups  amidst counter-insurgency gains

Nation

Adęboye's N30bn project: Faith or fleece in hard times?

Nation

Man held for allegedly killing brother’s pregnant wife in Kwara

Nation

Tragedy as 16-year-old girl drowns while rushing home to check SSCE results in Zaria

Nation

Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80

Published

5 hours ago

on

Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80

 

Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described the Grand Mufti of Edeland and Wazeerul Mumineen of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Abdullateef Adekilekun, as an outstanding leader as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye lauded Sheikh Adekilekun for his life of guidance, commitment to Islam, and inspirational leadership across Yorubaland and beyond.

He highlighted the cleric’s remarkable contributions to Islamic education, the translation of the Qur’an into Yoruba, and his relentless efforts in community development, which he said have left an enduring legacy.

“On this momentous occasion of your 80th birthday, I felicitate with you, our esteemed father and Grand Mufti of Edeland. Your unwavering dedication to Islam has inspired countless souls, and your legacy continues to shape generations across Yorubaland,” Akinleye stated.

He prayed for continued blessings, good health, wisdom, and long life for the revered scholar, adding: “May your dawah and leadership continue to flourish for the benefit of humanity and Islam.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *