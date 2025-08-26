Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80

Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described the Grand Mufti of Edeland and Wazeerul Mumineen of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Abdullateef Adekilekun, as an outstanding leader as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye lauded Sheikh Adekilekun for his life of guidance, commitment to Islam, and inspirational leadership across Yorubaland and beyond.

He highlighted the cleric’s remarkable contributions to Islamic education, the translation of the Qur’an into Yoruba, and his relentless efforts in community development, which he said have left an enduring legacy.

“On this momentous occasion of your 80th birthday, I felicitate with you, our esteemed father and Grand Mufti of Edeland. Your unwavering dedication to Islam has inspired countless souls, and your legacy continues to shape generations across Yorubaland,” Akinleye stated.

He prayed for continued blessings, good health, wisdom, and long life for the revered scholar, adding: “May your dawah and leadership continue to flourish for the benefit of humanity and Islam.”