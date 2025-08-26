‘I almost died in EFCC custody,’ Atiku’s in-law Haske alleges political persecution

Businessman Bashir Abdullahi Haske, an in-law to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of subjecting him to unlawful detention and political witch-hunt, alleging that he nearly lost his life in custody.

In a statement issued by his office on Tuesday, Haske denied the anti-graft agency’s claims that he was involved in a multi-million-dollar fraud or that he is evading justice under the guise of medical treatment.

“I am not on the run. I am committed to clearing my name and cooperating with lawful investigations. All I ask is that EFCC conducts its duties within the ambit of the rule of law and without political interference,” he stated.

According to Haske, he honoured EFCC’s invitation, appeared before investigators, and submitted documentary evidence to prove the legitimacy of his businesses. Despite this, he said he was denied administrative bail after meeting all conditions, and was unlawfully detained until his health deteriorated to the point of collapse.

“It was only after the commission was confronted with the grave implications of my possible death in detention that I was hurriedly released on bail,” he alleged, adding that he is currently receiving treatment for complications caused by the ordeal.

Haske described EFCC’s fresh allegation that he is “running away” as “shocking and disingenuous,” insisting that his medical condition resulted from the agency’s own misconduct.

He further dismissed insinuations of political motives, stressing that he is not a politician and has no political ambition. “My marriage to a political figure should not be exploited as a pretext for persecution,” he said.

Haske also accused EFCC of attempting to rope in Interpol to advance what he called a “politically motivated campaign,” noting that the international body had made clear it does not entertain political witch-hunting.

He urged EFCC to focus on fighting genuine financial crimes rather than weaponizing its mandate for political purposes.