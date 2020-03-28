By OBINNA EZUGWU

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has said the massive explosion that happened along Akure-Owo road in the state in the early hours of Saturday, was caused by a convoy explosives being transported to a storage facility in a neighbouring state.

The explosion destroyed lot less than 100 buildings, cut the Akure-Owo road into two. It is yet to be ascertained if there are casualty figures.

The governor who visited the explosion site Saturday morning, said efforts are being made to ascertain casualties.

“I have been briefed by the security chiefs that in the early hours of Saturday March 28th, a vehicle in a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport,” Akeredolu said via his verified twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.

“Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle. After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs.

“Presently, efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties. Following my visit to the scene, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated . Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments.

“We understand that this is taking place in the midst of a global crisis. We ask that everyone continues to stay calm, stay safe and continue to #TakeResponsibility in this #COVID19Nigeria fight.”