Men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, have once again, stormed Orlu town in Imo State, information reaching Business Hallmark indicates.

The soldiers on Saturday afternoon, arrived the town in military trucks and are said to be currently barricading roads.

Eye witnesses say while the military men are occupying grounds, Air Force helicopters are hovering around in the air.

“Since 1pm this afternoon, Air Force helicopters have flown over our heads for at least 50 times,” a resident of Orlu town, Emeka, told our correspondents.

“Several soldiers are also now stationed on ground at different locations here. Though people are still outside, panic is setting in. Nobody knows why they are here. The last time it was because of ESN, but since then, ESN members have not been seen here.”

Business Hallmark is yet to ascertain the reason for the deployment of the armed men to the town.

This is coming few days after a confrontation between the Army and members of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN), led to the death of at least four people, while several properties were destroyed.

The soldiers drafted from the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, had first invaded the secretariat of the Biafra Independent movement/Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB) situated at Mgbee area of the town, burnt it down and fired sporadic gunshots on Friday, January 22.

On Monday, January 25, they returned and fired sporadic gunshots into the air, and were subsequently confronted by the ESN.

The fracas compelled the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to impose a curfew in the area, which lasted for few days until normalcy gradually returned.

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, subsequently ‘ordered’ ESN men to withdraw to the forests.