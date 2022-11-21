The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested a 56-year-old woman, Ajisegiri Sidika, with two parcels of cocaine weighing 400grams concealed in her footwear.

The agency disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, via its Facebook page.

Sidika, who is a widow and mother of four, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight to Saudi Arabia via Doha last Sunday.