Ogun: Man beats wife to death over property

A man in Ogun State, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, has beaten his wife, Bukola, to death over her refusal to hand over a primary school she built in her name to him.

Ogun State Police Command in a statement on Monday, said the suspect and the deceased had been quarrelling over the property before he beat her to death.

The Police said that the man had been arrested after he ran away when a voice note that his wife sent to her relatives was played in his hearing.

Unknown to the suspect, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband has used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her and that if she died, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her.