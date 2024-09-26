As part of its continued efforts to foster stronger relationships with key stakeholders, Airtel Nigeria, hosted a Media Roundtable event to discuss updates on its sustainability initiatives, innovations, and strategic approach towards ensuring seamless customer experience.

The event which held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, had over 30 senior media personnel in attendance and included insightful presentations by four Airtel directors who discussed ongoing activities pertaining to Information Technology, data products, network infrastructure, sustainability as well as the company’s commitment to digital transformation and technology.

The Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, while delivering his introductory remarks, stated that the roundtable serves as a platform for Airtel to keep its media partners informed about the company’s activities, recognizing their role as essential partners and supporters of the business.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, in his presentation, presented the Airtel Unlimited Data and Smart Router, two of the current data packages designed to add value to customer experience.

“We are proud to say that we are the first in the Nigerian telecom industry to bring about the Unlimited Data and the Airtel Smart Router. Due to the increased need for data by our customers, we have debuted the Unlimited data bundle. We have also introduced the Airtel Smart Router which enables users to easily convert their traditional TV sets into smart TVs.” he said.

Director of Information Technology, Kemi Ariyo, in her presentation on the telco’s strategy to ensure seamless customer experience stated, “At Airtel, we value our customers and one of the ways we ensure they enjoy seamless experience is through our use of Artificial Intelligence tools. These AI tools predict upcoming problems, detect and auto-correct issues.”

She also added Airtel has launched the tier four NXtra data center which is scheduled to commence operations by 2027.

On his part, the Chief Technical Officer, Harmanpreet Singh Dhillon, highlighted the commitment of Airtel to improving its network technology and how the telco remains in the vanguard of satellite internet.

“Airtel believes in the adoption of the latest technologies that align with sustainability standards, and going by this, we have adopted a hybrid solution that combines solar and lithium-ion batteries. All you need is a satellite at a site, and you can connect to the rest of the world. We are unique in this aspect as we work with two links, where one serves as a backup to promote reliability and stability.”

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session in which journalists engaged with the four directors on various topics, ranging from customer data experiences and digital transformation.

