Osun govt goes after Segilola over tax evasion, environmental pollutions, others

The Osun State Government on Thursday raised serious concerns about the operations of the Segilola Gold Project, managed by subsidiaries of Thor Explorations Ltd, a UK-based company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to Prof. Lukman Jimoda, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Mining and Mineral Resources, the state’s investigation revealed various unethical business practices, including alleged tax evasion, use of proxies, and failure to comply with environmental rules and regulations.

The companies involved — such as SINIC Engineering, ATF Consulting, Monurent Nigeria, and others — are reportedly engaged in outsourcing employment and operations to undisclosed third parties without proper documentation or environmental compliance.

Prof. Jimoda highlighted that the federal constitution places environmental oversight under the concurrent list, allowing the state to assess companies’ operations for economic and environmental impacts.

He emphasized that the Segilola project, despite its significant production since 2019, has resisted complying with extant laws like the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) and the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) which govern tax levies.

He also expressed concerns over pollution, including particulate emissions and possible acid drains from waste rocks, which pose serious environmental risks to the state.

The state government is therefore demanding the payment of accrued taxes and environmental development levies, as well as proper documentation for all involved parties.

The Special Adviser stressed that Osun has not received its due revenue from the Segilola project for over three years, despite its bankable gold production since 2019.

“The government is prepared to take necessary actions to ensure compliance and safeguard the state’s environmental and economic interests”, the Special Adviser noted.

Also speaking, the Financial Consultant to the Office of Mining and Mineral Resources, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro while presenting his report said the allegations against Thor Explorations Ltd and its subsidiaries mark a significant moment for Osun State, as the government seeks to reclaim its financial rights and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Dr Bolorunduro highlighted the state’s concern over the company’s alleged tax evasion and failure to comply with legal requirements, which could have severe financial implications for Osun.

Dr. Bolorunduro’s detailed statement paints a picture of a company attempting to sidestep its fiscal responsibilities, with far-reaching consequences for the state’s revenue.

“The refusal to remit taxes from both direct employees and service providers, as well as the evasion of other financial obligations, highlights a deeper issue of corporate governance and transparency.

Particularly troubling is the claim that Osun State’s interests in Tropical Mines Ltd were strategically diminished without due financial compensation, raising questions about the fairness of the company’s practices in Nigeria versus its compliance with international standards in the UK and Canada, where it is publicly listed”. Dr. Bolorunduro stated.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration has emphasized the need for due payments to be made, while also ensuring that business operations continue smoothly. This balanced approach underscores the state’s willingness to foster investment, but not at the expense of its fiscal health or integrity.

Responding to the allegations that the Adeleke Dynasty is involved in the management of the Segilola Gold Project, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi denied the report, noting that those holding a stake or the other in the gold firm areas shortchanged the Osun state government.

Reacting to the allegations, the country manager of Segilola Resources Operating Limited, Austine Menegbo said, the company under his watch has consistently demonstrated a commitment to being a law-abiding, transparent corporate entity, fulfilling all tax obligations and royalty payments in full and on time.

Menegbo noted that, the company maintain detailed records and have receipts for all royalty payments made to the Federal Government, as well as tax remittances to the State Government.

He said these documents are readily available for verification.

Austine stressed further that the claims of environmental and operational non-compliance are not true as the company have sufficient evidence to prove that it followed all necessary protocols for environmental assessments and regulatory filings, including environmental compliance monitoring and mitigation of potential environmental impacts.

“In addition, we are regularly audited by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and to date, there has been no claim of pollution or environmental violations against the company”

“As one of Nigeria’s leading mining companies, we remain committed to contributing to the economic growth of the state and the country while adhering to the highest ethical and operational standards. We shall continue to maintain an open line of communication with relevant authorities to ensure that our operations are aligned with both federal and state laws” he concluded

