Adebayo Obajemu

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces that the application for renewal of the spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for its Nigerian subsidiary, Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel Nigeria), has been approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). These spectrum licences were otherwise due to expire on 30 November 2021.

Following the application, the NCC subsequently offered Airtel Nigeria the opportunity to renew its spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a period of ten years with effect from 1 December 2021 until 30 November 2031, which Airtel Nigeria has accepted. Under the terms of the

spectrum licences Airtel Nigeria has paid 71.611 billion naira ($189 million) in respect of the licence renewal fees.

Commenting of the spectrum licence renewal, the CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, stated thus:

“I am pleased to announce that our application in Nigeria to renew our spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a ten-year period has been approved by the NCC. This is our largest market and we remain focused on bridging the digital divide and expanding our broadband capability in the country. On behalf of Airtel Nigeria and the Group, I would like to thank both the government of Nigeria and the NCC for their cooperation and support in this important process.”