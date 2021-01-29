Adebayo Obajemu

Chemical and Allied Products Plc in its unaudited full year financial report for the period ended December 31st, 2020 recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N1.289 billion, declining by 26.00% when compared with N1.742 billion recorded the period previous year.

Turnover for 2020 year ended was N8.737 billion from the previous close of N8.411 billion in 2019 driven by strong volume growth despite the disruptions in April, May and October.

The decline in Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT), coupled with a 41.1% decline in net finance income on account of lower investment income yields resulted in a Profit Before Tax decline of 25.53% to N1.9 billion in FY 2020 from Profit Before Tax of N2.5 billion recorded in the previous year.

Earnings per share for the period under review fell to 1.84 kobo from the previous earnings per share of 2.49 kobo in full year 2019.

With reference to the share price of N20.50, P.E ratio of CAP Plc stands at 11.13x with earnings yield of 8.98%.