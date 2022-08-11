Adebayo Obajemu

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the signing of a $125m revolving credit facility with Citi through its branch offices/subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange, Airtel Africa stated thus:

“This facility is in line with our strategy to raise debt in our local operating companies and will include both local currency and US dollar denominated debt. The facility has a tenor up to September 2024 and will be used to support Airtel Africa’s operations and investments in four of its subsidiaries.

The facility provides potential interest rate savings in exchange for achieving social impact milestones relating to digital inclusion and gender diversity, with a focus on rural areas and women, and aligning with the Group’s sustainability strategy launched in October 2021

The facility further strengthens the Group’s commitment to transforming lives across the communities in which we operate”.