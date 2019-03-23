Rerun polls: PDP leads in Benue, Sokoto, Bauchi as violence greets proceedings in Kano

Results coming in from various wards in local governments areas where the rerun governorship election in Benue, Sokoto and Bauchi show that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leading, while violence has marred proceedings in Kano.

Report reaching Business Hallmark suggests that Kano Commissioner of Police, Wakili Muhammad has refused to sign for Kano Rerun Election results because according to him, it’s not free and fair election.

Benue:

13 out of 15 affected polling units so Far Collated in Ado LGA:

Apa-Agila ward.

1. Okpodu.

Governor

PDP: 163

APC: 6

House

Pdp: 164

Apc:7

2. Apa Ogbozu

Governor

PDP: 175

APC: 5

3.Ai-Onazi

Governor

PDP: 29

APC: 44

House

PDP: 33

APC: 29

4.Ai-Okpobela

Governor

PDP: 84

APC: 6

House

PDP: 85

APC: 5

5. Ai-Ikpacho

Governor

PDP: 37

APC: 127

House

PDP: 11

APC:47

6. Undozoka

Governor

PDP: 43

APC: 24

House

PDP: 47

APC: 20

7.Azigblede APA

Governor

PDP: 79

APC: 23

House

PDP: 78

APC: 23

8.Methodist primary school.

Governor

PDP: 39

APC: 73

House

PDP: 37

APC: 72

9. Umueze oka extension.

Governor

PDP: 94

APC: 33

House

PDP: 92

APC: 35.

10. RCM PRI.school 002

Governor

PDP: 48

APC: 57

House

PDP: 56

APC: 47

Ijigban ward polling units results.

11.Ipole 1

Governor

PDP: 227

APC: 32

House

PDP: 220

APC: 27

12. Ipole 2

Governor

PDP: 69

APC: 56

House

PDP: 71

APC: 47

13. Ameka 013

Governor

PDP: 103

APC: 09

House

PDP: 101

APC: 07

Mbaazagee-Mbagen,Buruku LGA

LGEA Ajohol

PDP 73

APC 28

Anyiase Matket Square

PDP 113

APC 40

Jatotswa polling unit, Mbalom Gwer – East LGA

Supplimentary elections Result

Governorship.

APC = 84

PDP = 140

INVALID = 0

House of Assembly.

APC = 79

PDP = 143

INVALID = 2

Sokoto:

Guber rerun update

Illela LG

Katta Hakimii polling zone

PDP-198

APC- 149

llela LG

Katta Hakimii polling zone

PDP-198

APC- 149

Labuda /Gidan Taraminiya polling zone 005

PDP-102

APC-57

Gwadabawa LG

Gidan Baiti polling zone

PDP-97

APC -85

Tajaye polling zone

Results still being awaited

Kware LG

Gidan kolodo polling zone

PDP – 185

APC -211

