Rerun polls: PDP leads in Benue, Sokoto, Bauchi as violence greets proceedings in Kano
Results coming in from various wards in local governments areas where the rerun governorship election in Benue, Sokoto and Bauchi show that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leading, while violence has marred proceedings in Kano.
Report reaching Business Hallmark suggests that Kano Commissioner of Police, Wakili Muhammad has refused to sign for Kano Rerun Election results because according to him, it’s not free and fair election.
Benue:
13 out of 15 affected polling units so Far Collated in Ado LGA:
Apa-Agila ward.
1. Okpodu.
Governor
PDP: 163
APC: 6
House
Pdp: 164
Apc:7
2. Apa Ogbozu
Governor
PDP: 175
APC: 5
3.Ai-Onazi
Governor
PDP: 29
APC: 44
House
PDP: 33
APC: 29
4.Ai-Okpobela
Governor
PDP: 84
APC: 6
House
PDP: 85
APC: 5
5. Ai-Ikpacho
Governor
PDP: 37
APC: 127
House
PDP: 11
APC:47
6. Undozoka
Governor
PDP: 43
APC: 24
House
PDP: 47
APC: 20
7.Azigblede APA
Governor
PDP: 79
APC: 23
House
PDP: 78
APC: 23
8.Methodist primary school.
Governor
PDP: 39
APC: 73
House
PDP: 37
APC: 72
9. Umueze oka extension.
Governor
PDP: 94
APC: 33
House
PDP: 92
APC: 35.
10. RCM PRI.school 002
Governor
PDP: 48
APC: 57
House
PDP: 56
APC: 47
Ijigban ward polling units results.
11.Ipole 1
Governor
PDP: 227
APC: 32
House
PDP: 220
APC: 27
12. Ipole 2
Governor
PDP: 69
APC: 56
House
PDP: 71
APC: 47
13. Ameka 013
Governor
PDP: 103
APC: 09
House
PDP: 101
APC: 07
Mbaazagee-Mbagen,Buruku LGA
LGEA Ajohol
PDP 73
APC 28
Anyiase Matket Square
PDP 113
APC 40
Jatotswa polling unit, Mbalom Gwer – East LGA
Supplimentary elections Result
Governorship.
APC = 84
PDP = 140
INVALID = 0
House of Assembly.
APC = 79
PDP = 143
INVALID = 2
Sokoto:
Guber rerun update
Illela LG
Katta Hakimii polling zone
PDP-198
APC- 149
llela LG
Katta Hakimii polling zone
PDP-198
APC- 149
Labuda /Gidan Taraminiya polling zone 005
PDP-102
APC-57
Gwadabawa LG
Gidan Baiti polling zone
PDP-97
APC -85
Tajaye polling zone
Results still being awaited
Kware LG
Gidan kolodo polling zone
PDP – 185
APC -211
© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.