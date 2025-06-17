Abia to Roll Out 25-Year Master Plan for Aba, Records Huge Success in Health Insurance Scheme Enrolment

The Abia State Government has announced plans to launch a 25-year comprehensive development master plan for Aba, the state’s commercial nerve centre. The initiative, which is being executed in partnership with the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), aims to transform Aba into a modern, resilient, and economically vibrant city.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing at the Government House, Umuahia, on Monday, following this week’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

According to Kanu, the Master Plan will focus on four key pillars. The first will address road infrastructure, transportation, and connectivity within the city. The second will focus on economic development, including the formalisation and upgrade of industrial zones and commercial hubs. The third will drive sustainable development and planned urban expansion, while the fourth will tackle resilience, terrestrial planning, and flood management—a long-standing challenge in the city.

Kanu also announced a major milestone in the Abia State Social Health Insurance Scheme, revealing that the scheme has enrolled 91,227 beneficiaries so far. He added that the State Executive Council has approved the extension of the scheme to the informal sector, with plans already underway for the rollout of its second phase in the coming weeks.

In a related development, Kanu revealed that a newly completed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Abia State Diagnostic Centre in Umuahia has become operational. The fully equipped facility, he said, will enhance emergency care and support advanced surgical procedures.

He further reassured the public that there have been no reported cases of Mpox, diphtheria, cholera, or Lassa fever in Abia State.

As part of Governor Otti’s “Project Ekwueme,” aimed at strengthening primary healthcare across the state, Kanu announced that the fourth of 200 planned Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) will be commissioned this Friday in Ngwu, Bende Local Government Area. Three centres have already been commissioned under the initiative.

On housing, the commissioner disclosed that the state is set to hold groundbreaking ceremonies for four housing estates: Valley View Estate, Mgbarakuma Estate, Mbaisii Estate, and Obehe Housing Estate. He noted that design and development for four additional estates under Phase II are also underway.

On developments at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Kanu confirmed the successful completion of Phase I of the campus power restoration project, with electricity already restored to several parts of the campus. He said Phase II will commence once it receives official approval. Additionally, renovation work on ABSU hostels is nearing completion, with electrical and plumbing installations already done.

Government Responds to Security Concerns in Umunneochi

Addressing recent security challenges in Umunneochi LGA, Kanu acknowledged reports of breaches that resulted in fatalities. He assured residents that security agencies have been fully mobilised and that the government is deploying the state’s security architecture to contain the situation and prevent further incidents.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, disclosed that the state has begun the process of transferring regulatory authority from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the newly established Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA).

He said the transition process would take approximately six months, after which the state would assume full control of its electricity value chain—from generation and transmission to distribution and metering.

Monday also revealed that the state government is set to launch the CKC Aba Water Scheme as part of its promise to provide potable water to residents of Aba and surrounding areas.

“All modalities have been concluded for the rehabilitation of the CKC Water Scheme. This is in line with His Excellency’s commitment to improving water supply in Aba,” he said.

He reiterated that the transfer of electricity regulation to the state level would allow Abia to manage its own energy ecosystem, thereby enhancing service delivery and local accountability.