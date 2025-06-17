Israel’s decapitation campaign topples Iran’s military command as regional conflict escalates

In a notable development, Israel has eliminated yet another top Iranian military commander, dealing a devastating blow to the Islamic Republic’s war command structure. On Monday, June 17, Major-General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s wartime Chief of Staff and the closest military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a precision Israeli airstrike in central Tehran.

His death comes just four days after his predecessor, General Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed in an earlier Israeli assault—signaling a deliberate and audacious strategy by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to dismantle Iran’s top military leadership in record time.

With the killing of Shadmani, Israel has now neutralized at least eight senior Iranian military officials, including IRGC chief Hossein Salami, armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri, and the IRGC’s air force commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The scale and speed of the Israeli campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, is unprecedented in modern Middle Eastern warfare—a textbook decapitation strike aimed at crippling Iran’s military coordination and paralyzing its strategic response.

Israeli officials said Monday’s strike was based on precise intelligence, targeting a command center in downtown Tehran where Shadmani had been convening with other senior officers. The timing of the hit, coming just three days after his emergency appointment as Iran’s wartime commander, underscores the extent to which Israeli intelligence has infiltrated the Islamic Republic’s military infrastructure. Once believed to be a fortress of secrecy, Tehran now finds itself under relentless surveillance from the skies—and, as some analysts suggest, from within.

Shadmani, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, was not just a battlefield commander. He was Khamenei’s most trusted military brain, with deep influence over Iran’s nuclear and missile strategy. His assassination, according to regional observers, will likely throw Iran’s already-shaken war council into disarray. More importantly, it reflects a new phase in the Israel-Iran confrontation—one that is increasingly direct, unrestrained, and unpredictable.

The broader operation began on June 13 with massive Israeli air raids that struck over 100 locations across Iran, including military bases, drone factories, and suspected nuclear facilities.

Among those killed in the opening salvos were Generals Salami, Bagheri, Rashid, Hajizadeh, and several top nuclear scientists. That same night, Israeli drones reportedly breached airspace deep into Iranian territory, with explosions rocking sites in Isfahan, Shiraz, and even Tehran.

Advertisement

The campaign continued unabated over the following days, with additional strikes killing IRGC intelligence figures such as Brigadier-General Hassan Mohaqeq and Brigadier-General Mohammad Kazemi.

The logic of the campaign is unmistakable. Israel is not merely retaliating for past attacks or deterring future threats—it is actively seeking to disarm Iran’s war machine before a broader conflict spirals out of control. By eliminating the top command echelons of Iran’s military and nuclear programs, the IDF hopes to buy time, weaken Iran’s strategic depth, and erode the Islamic Republic’s confidence in its own security architecture.

Iran’s response so far has been fierce but arguably unfocused. Over 370 missiles and hundreds of drones have been launched toward Israel since the initial strike, with some breaching Israeli air defenses and causing casualties in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas. As of Monday, Israeli authorities confirmed 24 deaths and over 500 injuries, mostly civilian. The damage, while significant, pales in comparison to the blow dealt to Iran’s military infrastructure.

Still, the human toll in Iran is steep. Independent reports estimate more than 200 Iranians – many of them senior personnel – have been killed, with over 1,000 injured. Civilian panic is rising, especially in Tehran, where multiple embassies have begun evacuating staff.

Foreign nationals from countries such as Poland, India, Slovakia, and China have been urged to leave. Bomb shelters across Israel are filled nightly, while Gaza reels under retaliatory strikes that have killed dozens of civilians.

Amid the smoke and sirens, the geopolitical calculations are shifting. Western powers have offered Israel diplomatic cover, with leaders from France, Germany, Italy, and the UK reaffirming the country’s right to self-defense.

The United States, while publicly distancing itself from direct involvement, has deployed additional naval assets to the Persian Gulf and warned Tehran against further escalation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, has urged a “complete surrender” of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, rebuffing suggestions of a ceasefire.

Yet, despite calls for restraint, both sides appear locked in a trajectory of confrontation. Iran’s Supreme Leader has vowed “severe revenge,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that the air campaign will continue “until the threat is neutralized.”

Advertisement

The death of Shadmani is symbolic not just for its timing, but for what it reveals about the changing nature of warfare in the Middle East. Once relegated to proxy battles in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, the Israel-Iran conflict is now open, personal, and dangerously close to spiraling into a full-scale war. If decapitation strikes were once a last resort, they are now central to Israel’s war doctrine.