Thugs, numbering tens, armed with weapons and chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ on Monday, unleashed attacks on #EndSARS protesters in Abuja, injuring many.

Eye witnesses say the thugs had in possession, cutlasses, sticks and even firearms with which they attacked the protesters.

“We received shocking reports of attacks by armed thugs on peaceful protesters at CBN HQ Abuja early in the morning. Dozens of protesters were severely injured,” Amnesty International said in a tweet on Monday.

Meanwhile, thugs on Monday, hijacked #EndSARS protesters in Benin city, attacked a police station and freed prisoners.

This comes even as there are reports that the same thugs on Sunday night, raped three women in the Edo State capital.

The Nigerian police force which confirmed the attack on one of its stations in a statement on Monday, said it was done by hoodlums posing as protesters.

“Nigeria Police Force regrettably confirms the unfortunate attacks on Police Facilities – Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station and Idogbo Police Post by persons posing as #ENDSARS protesters in Benin, Edo State, today, Monday, 19th October, 2020,” the police said in a statement via its twitter handle, @PoliceNG.

“The extent of damage cannot be ascertained at the moment but report indicates that the protesters carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury and freed the suspects in custody before setting some of the facilities ablaze.

“The Force is doing everything possible at the moment to bring the situation under control, protect lives of innocent citizens and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state.

“The Force is calling on parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to desist from acts of violence under any guise whatsoever.”