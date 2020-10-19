OBINNA EZUGWU

Protests on Monday, erupted in the Northern Nigeria commercial city of Kano, following an alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy identified Saifullah in police custody.

Global human rights body, Amnesty International reports that protest against police brutality erupted after it was learnt that Saifullah was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

“Protsters have barricaded the main Kofar Mata road and set tyres on fire chanting songs calling for an end to police brutality,” Amnesty said.