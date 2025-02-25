Again MultiChoice hikes DStv, Gotv subscription fees

Connect with us

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a 21 per cent increase in the subscription fee for its DStv and Gotv packages.

With the latest increase which will take effect from March 1, the DStv Compact package, will rice from N15,700 to N19,000.

DStv Confam will be N11,000; Yanga N6,000 and Padi N4,400.

MultiChoice confirmed that the Compact Plus and Premium bouquets will remain at N30,000 and N44,500, respectively.

For Gotv, the Super Plus package will increase from N13,900 to N16,800. Super will be N11,400; Max N8,500; Joli N5,800; Jinja N3,900; Smallie N1,900.

This latest adjustment follows a similar price hike in May 2024, which the company attributed to inflation and rising operational costs in Nigeria.

In a notice sent to customers on Monday, the company said the price adjustment was part of a review of its pricing structure.

The notice, titled “Price Adjustments for DStv and GOtv Packages,” read in part, “Dear Customer, please note that effective March 1, 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages.

“This is to enable us to continue offering our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

