Filling stations shut, loading stopped as Lagos seizes tankers

Marketers of petroleum products have voiced worries that the incessant harassment of tanker drivers by officials of the Lagos State Government may spill into fuel scarcity in a few days, as some filling stations were shut in various parts of the state on Monday

They also threatened to close down operations in the South-West if the 30 tankers in the custody of the Lagos State Government are not released.

This came as the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has cautioned that the imposition of illegal levies on petroleum product trucks by agencies of the Lagos State Government could trigger a nationwide scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, commonly known as cooking gas.

The oil marketers lashed out at the Lagos State Government for storming a the park of the tanker drivers along the Dangote refinery road in the Lekki Free Trade Zone to wheel away vehicles.

They stated that 30 tankers loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit were towed out of the Dangote refinery at about 2 am on Saturday.

It was observed that tanker drivers have halted fuel loading over alleged harassment by officials of the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

It was learnt that truck drivers were unable to load fuel on Saturday and Sunday, leading to fears of scarcity in Lagos and other states. They also did not load on Monday.

The tanker drivers allegedly shunned fuel loading refused on Monday because they feared being harassed or arrested by the government task force.

In a recent interview the National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Hammed Fashola, noted that members of the association were disturbed by the situation because most of the trucks belong to marketers.

Advertisement

Fashola decried the action of the Lagos state government, advising that there should have been a dialogue with stakeholders in the midstream and downstream.

He alleged that the officials of the government stormed the area where the trailers were packed around 2 am last week and made away with many trucks, loaded and unloaded.

“This is really affecting us because most of these trucks belong to us, even the product belongs to some of the IPMAN members. So, it’s really affecting us and we are not happy with the action of the Lagos State Government. So, if there is anything, there is a need for dialogue.

“The task force went there at 2 am to arrest those trucks. And for most of our tankers, we gave them instructions that they should not be travelling at night. So, they all loaded and parked for them to take off, maybe as early as 5 am. But the task force went there and towed all the trucks along the Dangote refinery Road. We don’t know what the government’s complaints are. When they call for a meeting, we will know the motive behind the action,” Fashola stated.

“Their activities have led to the paralysis of loading activities at Dangote Refinery since Saturday 22nd February 2025. The boycott of the Refinery by truck drivers as a result of the extortion by these agencies will result in a mass scarcity of cooking gas if the government does not address the situation immediately.”

The association called on Lagos State authorities, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) to intervene urgently to avert a crisis.

“It is imperative that these agencies cease their harassment of tanker drivers and put an end to the collection of illegal fees. The current strike action that is affecting loadings at all the terminals in Lagos, if allowed to continue, may spread to other states of the Federation, the overall effect of which will have far-reaching consequences on the economy and the well-being of Nigerians,” the NAPGALM president remarked.