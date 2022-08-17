Again, Elon Musk says he wants to buy Manchester United

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has once again, said he is interested in buying Manchester United, after making a joke about the Premier League side’s current struggles.

United currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after losing first two games of the season.

Musk, who claimed to have an interest in owning the Red Devils on August 17, 2022, via his verified Twitter handle, tweeted, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

Then five hours later, he claimed, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.

He continued by tweeting that if he were to buy any team it would be Manchester United.

The world’s richest man said Manchester United was his favorite team as a kid.

He also said he is not buying Coca-Cola to put cocaine back in it, despite all the popularity of the move.

This isn’t the first time the owner of Tesla, inc is making jokes about buying something that he doesn’t want to invest in.

Musk was close to buying twitter but backed out at the last minute and is trying to discontinue the deal worth $44 billion.