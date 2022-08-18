Falconets, Nigeria’s under 20 women’s team, beat Canada 3-1 to secure all nine points in Group C at the ongoing FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Two converted spot kicks from Esther Onyenezide, after Canada had taken the lead, and another goal substitute Chioma Olise, earned the Falconets their third win of the tournament in the match played in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the win against Canada, the Falconets will now take on Group D runners-up Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Group C’s other game, France qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating South Korea 1-0.

The Falconets ended the group phase with nine points, France was second with six points South Korea third with three points and Canada bottom with no point.