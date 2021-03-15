Bandits have attacked UBE Primary School, Rama in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state, abducting a yet-to-be ascertained number of pupils and teachers.

The bandits, it was gathered, came on motorcycles arrived at the school around 9 am on Monday.

Confirming the abduction, the Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the area.

The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who made the confirmation said, “The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,”

Mr Aruwan restated the efforts of the security agencies in securing the release of those in captivity.

The incident comes few days after bandits abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.