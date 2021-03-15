Nigeria’s ex- Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the idea of paying ransom to bandits is ill-advised as doing so would lead to long term destruction.

Atiku who to to his twitter page to react to the latest abduction of students in Kaduna on Monday, urged government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector.

“It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction. We must, as a nation, impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation,” he said.

“With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education sector and to post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.

”With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out-of-school kids. This can only make things worse. It behooves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said some pupils and teachers were kidnapped in a primary school in Rema in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the area but the number of those missing is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second mass kidnap in the state in a week and the fifth mass abduction of school children in Northern Nigeria within four months