Again, army to release 608 ‘repended’ Boko Haram terrorists

The Nigerian military has said it has concluded plans to release over 608 repentant Boko Haram terrorists currently undergoing de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration (DRR) programme by Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) at Malam-Sidi, Gombe State.

Brig:- Gen. Musa Ibrahim, Commandant DRR Camp OSC, according to NAN, made this known when the Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali visited the camp on Saturday.

He said 14 of the repentant insurgents were foreigners from Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

“Fom inception we received 893 out of which 286 graduated and were returned to their respective states and countries for reintegration,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, the personnel in the camp were working diligently with the mandate of OSC in conformity with international best practices.

He said the success of the programme will go a long way in restoring peace and security to the Northeast in particular and the country as a whole.

Ibrahim disclosed that programme was needed five Hilux vans, additional vocational center, accommodation for camp staff and clients, and prompt release of funds to run the power generator among others.