Again, DisCos hike tariff for Band A customers

The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have announced upward review of electricity tariffs for Band A customers, with effect from 1 July.

The DisCos announced the hike in statements posted on their X handles on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in April ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, said only 15 per cent of the electricity consumers are affected by the hike.

Accordingly, he said, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68.

On 30 April, the House of Representatives asked NERC to suspend the tariff hike pending an investigation by the House.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kama Nkem-Kanma (LP, Ebonyi) during plenary.

Mr Nkem-Kanma, in his motion, faulted the arbitrary hike in the tariff and the discriminatory nature of the policy.

Following the resolution by the House, DisCos, on 6 May, announced tariff reduction. Announcing the reduction at the time, the distribution companies said customers in Band A will now pay N206.80/kwh from N225/kwh.

On Wednesday, the distribution companies said customers in Band A will now pay N209.5/kwh from N206.80/kwh.

The companies noted that the tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) said: “Dear esteemed customers, Please be informed that there is an upward tariff review for our Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kwh effective 1st July 2024. The guaranteed availability of a minimum of 20 hrs per day still stands.

“The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged,” it said.

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) said: “Dear esteemed customers, the management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from 1st July 2024 and affects prepaid and postpaid customers. Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24 hrs daily as stipulated in the service-based tariff regime.

“The public should please note that the tariff for Bands B, C, D and E remains unchanged,” it said.

