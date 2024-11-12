AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles stars arrive Abidjan ahead of Benin clash 

A number of Super Eagles players, including Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Amas Obasogie, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka, have arrived Ivory Coast on Monday ahead of preparation for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

Also in camp in Abidjan are Bruno Onyemaechi, Gabriel Osho and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Super Eagles Media Officer who confirmed the report to NAN on Monday said no fewer than eight players had arrived, adding that some others were still been expected on Tuesday.

Captain William Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Simon, reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen and 19 other players were invited for the qualifier.

The Super Eagles will seek six points against Benin Republic and Rwanda in the closing rounds of the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign this month.

The team’s camp opened officially on Monday in Abidjan ahead of the confrontation with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boigny on Thursday.

The Super Eagles are expected to travel down to Uyo on Friday ahead of their final qualifying game against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday.

The Super Eagles who are currently top of their Group D, will be certain of a place in the final tournament if they get a point against the Cheetahs, which will take then to 11 points, and with only final-day opponents Rwanda capable of catching up with them on points.

However, with a current tally of seven goals for and none against (following the CAF Disciplinary Board’s award of three points and three goals for the botched Matchday 4 encounter against Libya), the Super Eagles stand head and shoulders above the Amavubi.

The Rwandans have a one-goal deficit and five points in their favour going into the final two matchdays.

(NAN)