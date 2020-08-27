OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) for a second five-year term.

Adesina won the election which took place electronically on Thursday at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank.

The election, was, however, a formality as he had no opponent, others having stood down for him.

The 56-year-old Nigerian had appealed on Wednesday for a second term in office after a months-long storm over alleged corruption and poor governance that ended after he was cleared in an independent probe.

In a speech at the AfDB’s annual meetings, Adesina formally requested a second term as president, declaring that he was “doing it with an acute sense of duty and commitment.”

“I do it to serve Africa and our bank, in an unbiased way, to the best of the abilities that God has given me,” he said, according to a statement issued by the bank.

Adesina who was minister under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan became the first Nigerian to head the bank in 2015.

AFDB is one of the world’s five biggest multilateral lenders and an important but often unseen player in economic development.