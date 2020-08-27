Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has announced it is giving out not less than 100,000 free Naira debit cards to its teeming customers across the country.

The bank in a statement signed by its Group Head, Digital Banking, Dipo Alabede, noted that the free cards were for current and savings account holders who self-on-boarded via the newly launched OneBank App.

Alabede added that new users on the OneBank App can apply for the free Verve Debit Card, which will be delivered to their choice address.

He noted that customers must have done at least one transaction on the app to qualify for the free card.

According to the Group Head, “customers with active cards are not qualified for the free verve cards, noting that the free cards are part of the bank’s effort to appreciate our esteemed customers for keeping faith with us and for doing business with their truly ‘One Customer Bank.”

Assuring that the gesture and delivery are at no cost to the customers, and stress-free, Alabede pointed that timeline for card delivery is between two to five working days within Lagos and two to seven working days for other parts of the country.