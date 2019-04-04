Adeleke’s unending controversial Governorship saga

By Olusesan Laoye

When Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) entered into the Nigeria’s political waters, he did not envisaged how deep and turbulent it is. He believed that it will be very easy to swim and get out. He never bargained for what he is now getting.

As at the time he was asked to step into his late brother’s shoes, Senator Adetunji Isiaka Adeleke after his death, which still remained a mystery, Demola who had never played politics than what he usually witnessed around him, thought he was going to leverage on the impact which his late brother had made politically and the wealth of his other brother Deji Adeleke to have things smooth sailing all the time but he got it all wrong

The constant expose about his certificate scandal and various court cases and judgments he has been receiving and which could be regarded as embarrassing to him, the family, the party and the nation are the least expected.

For the mere fact that he got the senatorial ticket as a compensation for his brother’s mystery death and out of sympathy for the family and the people of his community on a platter of Gold, never made him realised the intrigues and power play in the politics of Nigeria, which are the factors now steering him in the face. It was even argued that if he had known he would not have ventured into the much volatile governorship, which commands lots of respect and which powerful people are interested in for both power and business interests.

A source told Business Hallmark that Demola himself and the brother Deji were not initially interested in the Governorship project but for the dummy sold to them by the PDP leadership in the state to milk money from them and to execute the election, knowing that Deji a multi billionaire would not pump so much as he has done now, if his brofher is not directly involved.

Right from the day Demola got into politics, he has been facing problems. His nomination for the senatorial ticket under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was controversial. He was refused the ticket despite the fact that he sailed through the stages of nominations. He however as compensation handed over the ticket by the PDP and he won the election to become a Senator for the Osun West Senatorial District to replace his late brother Tunji.

His ongoing crisis on the certificate scandal started from the PDP when he won the primary which was alleged to have been rigged. The group of his major opponent in the primary took him to the party’s election petition committee and subsequently to the Court and part of the issues raised was that he was not qualified and the certificate scandal.

To give room for amonisation, the group was asked to withdrew the court case. Subsequently as well before the election, the APC on the same issue took him to court to disqualify him, but due to the intervention of the Presidency the matter was put on hold.

Since then, the Senator has not gone out of the trouble waters. The election result which from the total votes favoured him was cancelled he was not announced the winner rather, the election was declared inconclusive, a rerun was ordered in some units which eventually gave Gboyega Oyetola of APC victory.

Demola went to the elections petition Tribunal which eventually declared him the winner on two to one. The APC Oyetola has appealed the verdict of the tribunal but as the Appeal Court is yet to commence sitting on the case another burble burst. Demola was declared not competent to contest the governorship election by Justice Oathman Musa of the Abuja High Court. The judge nullified his nomination as candidate of the PDP in the September 28 governorship election on the grounds that he offended section 177 of the constitution of 1999. The section stipulates that candidate must be educated to secondary level for a position of governor but there was no evidence to that effect, adding that though he enrolled in 1976 but his name was no longer seen in the school register from 1980.

This latest judgement has again opened up fresh contradictions, controversies legal arguments and comments from politician on both sides.

A senior Advocate of Nigeria Mr Isreal Olandare (SAN) faulted Justice Oathman,’ judgement, saying that it was not sound because the provisions of the constitution on the matter was clear that whoever aspiring to any political office must be educated to school Certificate level as the judgement can’t stand test of time adding that it was the prosecution that subpoenaed WASC to tender the result of Adeleke and it was confirmed that he sat for the exam notwithstanding may be he failed., because educated to secondary school is what the constitution says and not that he should have grade one and so on and since there was evidence that he sat for the exam, he was qualify to contest.

Mr Nathan Oke (SAN) counsel to Adeleke said they were grossly dissatisfied and they will appeal on the evidence that, “our candidate showed evidence that he sat for WASC.”

Also Barrister Adeloye said the issues are to be looked into according to the law not on political consideration and sentiments people are bringing into the matter.

Barrister NIYI Owolade from Adeleke campaign organization said that Justice Oathman’s verdict was belated because the matter in question had been properly addressed by two High Courts which affirmed that Adeleke satisfied all requirements by law to contest the September 28 2018 governorship election, that the 180 days ruling on election matters had expired and since there were proofs that he was educated to secondary level,he therefore qualified under section 177 ( D) of 1999 constitution as amended

In his reaction the Director of Organization of the APC Barrister Kunle Oyatomi was of the opinion that Demola Adeleke was not qualified abinitio to vie for the election, saying’s that his problems even originated from his party at the primary level. He pointed out that apart from the WASC issues there are other charges awaiting and which he is also facing. To me “I don’t see how he will escape at the end of the day because I can’t imagine how a person without School Certificate would want to rule a State like Osun with sound educated people who are exposed and enlightened.”

Dr. Yemi Farounbi a leader of the social Democratic Party (SDP) shared the same opinion with Oyatomi that it is unheard of that a person without any certificate would want to rule Osun State with high level of intellectuals. He argued that the Adelekes with their money should have raised and back a well educated person even if with OND than someone who didn’t pass WASC. He further said that apart from the point of law the whole thing borders on moral issues which some of them from the state had examined critically.

But Mr Diran Odeyemi the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said that as far as the party was concerned they stood on the judgments in their favour and there is no way the APC can use blackmail, intimidation, lies, all forms of legal battle and the federal might to take back the peoples’ mandate freely and willingly given to the PDP.

© 2019, Felix OLOYEDE. All rights reserved.