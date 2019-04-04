NSE Launches Multi-Asset Brand Campaign

As part of efforts to boost investor education and increase investor participation in the Nigerian capital market, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has flagged off an above the line marketing campaign that amplifies the Exchange’s credential as a leading securities exchange that provides investors with varied investment options such as Stock, Fixed Income, Exchanged Traded Products (ETPs) and more.

Themed “The Multi-Asset Sustainable Exchange”, the campaign will be featured across print, broadcast, outdoor and digital media.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications stated that “The campaign is coming against the backdrop of the innovative offerings NSE has birthed since its intentional transformation that commenced in 2011. During this period, the Exchange has achieved phenomenal milestones, deployed cutting edge technology for trading and the use of artificial intelligence to monitor its market; upscale securities in its market with the flagship listing of the first Sovereign Green Bond in an emerging market; establishment of an investors protection fund; launch of a corporate governance rating system and more recently the unveiling of the NSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines for quoted companies”.

“As the Exchange transits to a demutualized Exchange, its credential as multi-asset securities Exchange will be adequately communicated through series of creative messaging in this campaign. While investors’ appetite for capital market products continues to evolve, this campaign highlights NSE’s offering which transcends stocks. We are committed to driving sustainable products, responsible investment in a market that is orderly and transparent whilst leveraging cutting edge technology. This commitment is shared by all of our employees who continue to champion the development of new and improved experience for investors in our market”, said Mr. Orojimi.

© 2019, Felix OLOYEDE. All rights reserved.