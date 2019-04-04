Naira weakens further to $/N360.55 at Investors’ Forex Window

The Naira depreciated further by 0.07 per cent to $/N360.55 at Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window the on Thursday.

The I&E forex window opened at N360.30, traded high at N363.00 and eventually closed at N360.30, representing a 0.07 per cent appreciation against previous day’s closing position.

A total of $165.84 million was transacted through the I&E window.

At the parallel market, the cash rate depreciated by 0.06 per cent to $/N358.20 whilst the transfer rate remained unchanged at $/N364.00.

The Naira at the inter-bank rate remain unchanged to closed at $/N307.00 (spot) and $/N355.78 (SMIS).

