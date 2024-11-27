..as Gov. Distributes love support gadgets to 10,000 PWD

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday inaugurated 2.7 kilometre Old Garage – Lameco dual carriageway road, in Osogbo, Osun State.

The road inauguration was part of the activities making the two years anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was sworn in as the sixth elected Governor of the state on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Asides the road Commissioning, the Governor had earlier distributed Osun Health Insurance Agency, OHIS card and Life Support Gadgets to over 10,000 People Living with Disabilities.

Speaking at the road commissioning, the former President Obasanjo noted that the event marks Governor Ademola Adeleke dedication to uplifting the infrastructural development of the state.

Obasanjo who recalled how the Governor was ridiculously named a dancer said Adeleke had proved his critics wrong with his laudable developmental projects across the state within the space of two years.

Obasanjo said, “today as we inaugurate this road, you have proved critics who ridiculously tagged you as a dancer wrong, because you are also performing.”

While speaking at the distribution of life support gadgets which includes wheelchair, clutches, walking sticks, hearing aids, and among other to PWDs, Adeleke said “am extremely glad that today I am presenting the OHIS card for access to free healthcare to the group of people living with disability across the state.

“I am not only presenting the cards, but I am also providing them with life-support gadgets and state-of-the-art medical aids that will make their existence more meaningful. They are my people; they voted for me, and they have been doing everything to support me.

“Thousands of wheelchairs (manual and automated), crutches, walking sticks, talking watches, artificial limbs, hearing aids, ultraviolet umbrellas, cream and glasses – for albinos and many more other gadgets. Some of these people with disabilities will also undergo free surgical procedures to cure their ailments.”