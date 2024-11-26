Otan Ile Progressive (OPU), has concluded plan to raise N100 million for the renovation of the community town hall and other developmental initiatives.

The fund raising programme is billed to hold on Saturday, 30th November, 2024.

The union, in a statement issued and signed by its National President, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele, noted that prominent dignitaries have been invited to grace the occasion.

The event which will be held In front of palace square, Otan-Ile, would have Senator Sarafadeen Alli, Senator Babajide Omowarare, Hon. Oluwole Busayo Oke and Prince Samuel Adewale Adeyemi as Chief launchers.

Other special guests expected to grace the occasion are: the lawmaker representing Obokun state constituency at the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewunmi Aderemi Irekandu; Prof Siji Olamiju, former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly; Rt Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Hon. Adejorin Mayowa and Hon. Olajire Agboola, among others.

The event will have Erelu Ngozi Adekeke as the mother of the day, while Hon. Moruf Ogundipe will be the special guest of the day.

The statement urged all the indigenes of the ancient town, both home and diaspora to come and be part of the development of their mother land, as there is nowhere like home.