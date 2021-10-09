By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Yoruba Paramount and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Eniitan, has refuted the rumour that he was promised a private jet by Senator Ademola Adeleke, saying, the palace did not issue official statement on the said report.

Oba Adeyeye in a release issued by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Moses Olafare said that the statement reportedly quoted as stating that a gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adeleke, during a courtesy visit on Wednesday promised to procure an aircraft for the Ooni does not emanated from the palace.

“To set the record straight, no such report was issued from the palace despite the fact that the politician’s speech was twisted by some writers with hidden intentions including to drag the respected stool of the Ooni in mud,” the statement said.

He said, “while further clarifications could be sought from videos that emanated from the visit, the Ooni’s singular request was for a credible election devoid of crisis for the betterment of all, which the PDP chieftain agreed to”

“‘It is a statement of fact that, in the usual character of all political office aspirants and party’s candidates without exception, the visiting Senator Adeleke made several promises including the reconstruction of roads in Ile-Ife and completion of the Osun State Airport project at Ido-Osun among others. Sadly, these developmental bullet points were mischievously ignored in the viral news reports”

On the controversial jet, Olafare said, “it is a common knowledge that the Adeleke family has a fleet of private aircrafts which could have been the basis for the governorship hopeful to have lightly said, “Baba Private Jet tee ma gun Gan n be n’le. BABA, PRIVATE JETS YOU MAY NEED FOR YOUR TRIPS ARE READILY AVAILABLE.

“While it is ridiculous to see such misinformation trend on supposed credible news platforms including national dailies, the palace of the Ooni wishes to caution the general public from erroneously believing the false report as it is a lie from the pit of hell.

“Adeleke’s visit was not the first and would never be the last political visit to the Ooni and other traditional rulers in the state as we are already approaching the election year in the state of Osun while other aspirants including the incumbent governor are still coming to make their promises as usual. Why the hullabaloo?”

He advised those peddling the rumour to desist from it and take caution not to drag the name of the revered monarch into dirty politics.