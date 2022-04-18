Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, backed his wife, Betty Akeredolu (nee Anyawnwu)’s quest to represent the people of Imo East in the Senate in 2023.

The Ondo governor gave the backing on Monday, when he took to his twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu to praise his wife on the occasion of their 41st wedding anniversary.

“My Adorable Betty, let me choose this great day in our lives, our 41st Anniversary to notch up in print my support for your popular & known quest to serve your people in the Senate. I do this, most enthusiastically, as a partner, admirer & active follower for over 4decades,” he wrote.

“I consider myself highly privileged to have a workaholic, gender and human rights activist, humanist and philanthropist as wife, adviser, supporter, political associate and, above all, an unrelenting ideologue, ready to sacrifice and confront any obstacle, natural and artificial.

“Seeking to continue what she started long before I came into politics, when she ran for the House of Representative, at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, is not strange to me or anyone who has been watching the activities of this special personality.

“I am proud of this gift from Imo State. I support her aspiration wholeheartedly. I am convinced that the people of Imo State will enjoy quality representation from her. Her presence in the Senate promises exciting moments.

“I harbour no anxiety that my Adorable Betty, ADA OWERE, has all it takes to BEMORE. While offering her my unalloyed support, I wish her all the best in this current quest to extend and particularise the scope of service in the interest of the people. May fair winds aid this sail!”