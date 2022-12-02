Life, for popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, is on the upward swing as she recently bought a brand new Range Rover

The busty actress took to her Instagram page to display photos of her brand new SUV.

Nkechi stated that she bought the same brand of car she sold last year to complete her bungalow.

She wrote: “One year later, I bought the same car I sold to finish this small bungalow behind me One whole year of hardwork and sweat, 2022 wasn’t my best year but it ended in praise”

“To God Alone be all the glory and to all the brands that entrusted their business to me to deliver, you all are the biggest part of my success story, and I will continue to carry your business on my head.

“Feel free to tap ooo Cus na Contribution money I use buy this car (Ajo) Thrift I no get any sponsor anywhere, but I don’t mind sha Cus I am tired of doing it all by myself.

The voluptuous actress was born on 14 February, 1989, She’s an America-based Nigerian actress, film producer, film director, and screenwriter, born and raised in Surulere, Lagos State.

She produced her first movie, Omoge Lekki in 2015, starring herself, alongside Yinka Quadri. In 2016, Omoge Lekki won MAYA Awards and she was nominated for Revelation of the Year at Best of Nollywood Awards.

She also serves as the director and chief executive officer of Nkechi films production, and NBS Foundation. Life for Nkechi Blessing is indeed on a roller coater.