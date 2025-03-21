Connect with us

Published

17 mins ago

on

Access Bank to Honour Power of 100 Awardees at International Women’s Day Conference

 

Access Bank, “a leading financial institution committed to fostering gender equality and women’s empowerment,” says it is  proud to announce that it will be honouring the distinguished Power of 100 awardees at its upcoming International Women’s Day (IWD) Conference.

The landmark event, scheduled to take place on March 28, 2025, will celebrate the achievements of exceptional women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact across various industries in Africa, according to a statement by Eze Anyanwu, Head of Media Relations.

The Power of 100 initiative is part of Access Bank’s continuous effort to recognize and support women who are driving change, breaking barriers, and creating opportunities for others. These remarkable individuals have made significant contributions to business, entrepreneurship, social development, and advocacy, aligning with this year’s IWD theme: Accelerate Action.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the celebration, stating, “At Access Bank, we believe in the power of women to drive progress and transformation in the society. The Power of 100 awardees represent a diverse group of trailblazers whose resilience, passion, and dedication inspire the next generation of female leaders. We are honoured to celebrate them at this year’s International Women’s Day Conference.”

Reiterating Chizoma’s comments, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, Head, Women Banking confirmed that the conference will feature insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses from industry leaders, networking opportunities, and an awards ceremony to highlight the achievements of the Power of 100 recipients. In her words, “The Access Bank International Day event will serve as a platform to encourage dialogue on gender inclusion, leadership, and economic empowerment for women.

The Bank remains committed to promoting initiatives that create an enabling environment for women to thrive. Through our flagship ‘W’ Initiative, we have consistently championed financial inclusion, capacity building, and business growth for women across Africa”. Nene concluded.

To register and get more information about the Access Bank International Women’s Day Conference and the Power of 100 honourees, please click HERE.

 

