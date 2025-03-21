Enyimba City revival on track, Julius Berger to complete Port Harcourt Road, Aba on schedule

Press release

The word Enyimba in Igbo language means Elephant. In the days of yore, the moniker, Enyimba City was so apt a description of what Aba was, not just to the average resident but to every Nigerian of the South Eastern extraction, Elephant City, where dreams come true; a city where the can-do spirit of the people easily translated to technological and economic exploits including untapped prospects. It was expected then that all the plans and aspirations for Aba which were elephant-sized should continue to remain so.

Alas, that was not to be. The connecting road to this eldorado sooner detriorated and thus, diminished the rising status of Aba. With the award of the contract for the reconstruction of the famous Port Harcourt Road, Aba to industry giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, that the lost hope that followed the sad deterioration of the road was about to be rejuvenated and restored was not in doubt. And the residents cannot wait for the completion of the major road that connects the city to Port Harcourt City and the world from Enugu in the heartland of the East to Rivers State the gateway to the South-South and South-West markets.

For the records, Port Harcourt Road, Aba accommodates major commercial, financial and industrial businesses including socials. The adjoining streets from Park Road to Eziukwu Road among others proudly house more of these businesses. However, the falling aport of the hitherto busy road, impacted adversely on the businesses that the people clamoured for a day redemption will come.

According to the contract for the construction of the road, it is for a three-lane carriage way with a total length of 5.7 km. It also includes the rehabilitation of Asa Road with laying of new binder and wearing course of about 1.1 km length with streetlight for the entire section.

The Project Manager, Christian Kloepfel, gave the details to include earthworks and stormwater control among others on both sides of the road.

Last week, it was observed that work on the main Port Harcourt Road, Aba is almost completed with Julius Berger now concentrating on drainages and u-channels in the area at the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway junction. Already, business activities are returning on that axis, just as large portions of the road are now being plied by motorists and other road users.

Speaking on the project’s success story last week, the manager said, we effectively employed 17 security personnel from the Aba community, demonstrating a strong commitment to local engagement and economic development. By hiring residents for security, the project benefits from their familiarity with the area, enhancing site safety while simultaneously providing valuable job opportunities to the community. This approach not only strengthens the project’s relationship with the local population but also aligns with the “Social” component of ESG standards, focusing on stakeholder engagement and community development.

Kloepfel continued: the employment of a local indigene as the Public Relations Officer improved communication between the project team and the community, fostering trust. This strategy helps to mitigate potential social risks. These actions represent a best practice in sustainable project management, balancing operational needs with social responsibility, and should be upheld in future projects to ensure continued success and community support.

Put more succinctly, the Port Harcourt Road, Aba Project Management prioritised sustainable waste management by actively involving local communities and stakeholders. Through open consultations and documented agreement, Julius Berger gained the people’s consent to use a designated dump site for construction waste, while ensuring transparency and alignment with environmental and community needs. The Project Manager did not mince words in saying that, the waste was not only disposed of responsibly but also levelled and spread evenly to prevent environmental degradation. This collaborative approach highlights our commitment to managing waste in a way that respects both the environment and the local community, fostering long-term sustainability while adhering to regulatory standards.

Julius Berger equally carried out some CSR activities to further demonstrate its care for the operational community by grading of access road for National High School in Aba, provision of seats and tables for teachers in 15 classrooms at National High School, Aba, grading of access road for nearby Eziukwu village and donation of food items and toiletries to Ngwa Road Motherless Babies’ Home also in Aba.

Penultimate week, a tricyclist, Sunday Ikechukwu Obigbo plying the road said, our dear Enyimba City is about to be reborn. Thank you, Julius Berger, for the rebirth we are about to witness.

A Salesman in a paint distributor’s shop learnt support to Obigbo. He said, with what I see Julius Berger doing here and all along this born-again road, the axis will herald the rebirth of a new and unconquerable Enyimba City of our dream. A new land of opportunities and security is about to be born here on this new Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

Same week, Aba residents, nay, the people of Abia State longingly waited for the completion of the road which the people vow will be the bedrock of the long anticipated progressive Enyimba City.