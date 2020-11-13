OBINNA EZUGWU

Access Bank Plc has expressed regret over freezing of accounts of #EndSARS protesters, explaining that it carried out the action on the instructions of its regulator.

The banks’s clarification comes amid calls by protesters for boycott its services following the freezing of bank accounts of eight protesters.

In statement on Friday the bank said as a financial institution, it was bound by the regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while noting that it was looking forward to unfreezing the accounts.

“We want to express our sympathy for the inconvenience that eight of our customers are going through due to the restrictions on their accounts as mandated by a federal court order. We are eager for this to be resolved as soon as possible,” the bank said.

“It is common knowledge that we and the entire banking industry are regulated entities and therefore operate under the authority of our regulators and law enforcement agencies. As such we are compelled to comply with regulatory directives.

“While acknowledging the concern of all well-meaning parties, we urge that enquiries and views be channeled to the relevant regulatory and judicial agencies where the matter is receiving attention.

“It is therefore surprising that some individuals still choose to target Access Bank in a negative manner despite not being the source of the action.”

Access Bank said it had always been at the forefront of innovative efforts in support of the development of Nigeri