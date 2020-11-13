By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has endorsed the International Trade Centre, Dagbolu in Osun State, just as it said the project is in line with its economy diversification plan that will create massive wealth, social and economic stability not for the people of Osun alone but Nigeria as a whole.

The endorsement came through the Federal Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment; Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo when the team of the International Trade Centre, Dagbolu paid him a working visit on Tuesday.

The Honourable Minister noted that such project is something the government of Nigeria wants every communities in the country to be thinking of, bearing in mind that government cannot do it alone.

According to the Minister “This International Trade Centre, Dagbolu you brought to us today makes me happy, very happy because it is in line with the thoughts of our government for wealth creation, economy diversification and sustainable plan for Nigeria and Nigerians. It is huge, you have started well, the approach is acceptable, the incentives are very attractive and indeed the site of the project is business friendly” the Minister said.

However, the Minister noted that Ministry does not have money to support the project but will do everything within its power to wholeheartedly support the project to make it a success for benefit of all by recommending the centre to numerous local and international investors that visit the ministry for business purposes and also making suitable policies that will assist the centre.

He then congratulates and commends the team, the government of Osun State, the host community and entire people of the State for such huge commercial initiative.

While introducing the centre to the Minister, Osun State Commissioner for Commerce; Dr. Bode Olanipekun describes the project as the initiative of the past administration of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola which the current administration of Gboyega Oyetola is making a reality by creating enabling environment and supporting it with enabling legislative frameworks and policies for the social and economic growth of the people.

Olanipekun noted that the centre has some components like Inland Dry Port, Industry Hub, International Market, Warehouses, Cars Mart, Shops and Residential Area and it will create over 30,000 direct and indirect sustainable jobs for the people within and outside the State of Osun.

He then solicited for the Federal Government’s support through the Honourable Minister & the Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment to make the project a huge success.

Other members of the team on the working visit to the Honourable Minister includes Chief Oladosu Oladipo, Akirun of Ikirun; Oba Olayiwola Adedeji, Director of Commerce in Osun State; Mrs Ajibola Falode, Barrister Akeem Olaniyan, Barrister Habeeb Salawu & Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, all representing the management of Akbeeb Investment Limited.

It would be recalled that Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state on September 2020, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the International Trade Centre, Dagbolu; a public private partnership among the State Government of Osun, Ikirun Community and Akbeeb Investment Limited.