Access Bank completes acquisition of two banks in Angola, Sierra Leone 
Published

1 hour ago

on

Access Bank completes acquisition of two banks in Angola, Sierra Leone 

 

Access Holdings Plc has announced that its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc,  has completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Angola S.A and Standard Chartered Bank (Sierra Leone] Limited

Commenting on the completion milestone, Roosevelt Ogbonna, the MD/CEO of Access Bank Plc said:

“We are pleased to have successfully concluded 2 important acquisitions in Angola and Sierra Leone, affording us synergies to strengthen the quality of our earnings from both countries by significantly growing our share of the Corporate and SME banking in the two markets. The combinations represent another significant step towards our broader vision of becoming the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”

The parties are working on the completion of transactions that would see Access Bank acquire Standard Chartered Bank’s subsidiaries in Cameroon, the Gambia and its Consumer, Private and Business Banking business in Tanzania.

