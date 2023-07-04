Academy Press reports N4.5bn revenue in 12 months

Academy Press Plc on Monday published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

The Company reported revenue of N4.5 billion for the 12 months period, up by 9.44% from N4.11 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N17.69 million was achieved for the period under review, down by 89.84% from N174.1 million profit achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 2 kobo.

A the share price of N2.35, the P/E Ratio of Academy Press stands at 100.43x with earnings yield of 1%.