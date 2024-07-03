Connect with us

Business

Academy Press declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders
Advertisement

Business

Stock market rises by 0.05%

Business

'War means war': NNPC declares emergency on oil production

Business

NNPCL declares state of emergency on crude oil production

Business

JUST IN: CBN to sanction banks rejecting old, lower dollar denominations

Business

FG exempts SMEs, farmers, manufacturers from withholding tax

Business

Julius Berger inaugurates Vocational Support Programme

Business

5,000 followers is minimum requirement as Facebook monetizes Nigerian creators

Business

Stock market gains N178bn in one week, returns 0.32% WtD

Business

Ecobank launches Super Rewards ‘Millionaire Geng Promo’

Business

Academy Press declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Academy Press declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders

Academy Press Plc has approved a dividend of 10 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The publishing firm reported revenue of N4.508 billion for the 12 months period, up by 0.21% from N4.499 billion reported the previous year.

The Group reported profit after tax of N73.611 million for the 6 months period, up by 149.3% from N29.527 million reported the previous year.

News continues after this Advertisement

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N0.10.

At the share price of N1.99, the P/E ratio of Academy Press stands at 20.44x with earnings yield of 4.89%.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *