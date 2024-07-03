Business
Academy Press declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders
Academy Press Plc has approved a dividend of 10 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 March 2024.
The publishing firm reported revenue of N4.508 billion for the 12 months period, up by 0.21% from N4.499 billion reported the previous year.
The Group reported profit after tax of N73.611 million for the 6 months period, up by 149.3% from N29.527 million reported the previous year.
Earnings per share of the Group stands at N0.10.
At the share price of N1.99, the P/E ratio of Academy Press stands at 20.44x with earnings yield of 4.89%.
