Academy Press Plc posts N175m as profit in 6 months

Adebayo Obajemu

Academy Press Plc on Friday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

The company reported a turnover of N2.328 billion for the 6 months period, up by 10.39% from N2.109 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax declined year-on-year by 11.23% to N175.055 million from N197.197 million reported the previous year.

The earnings per share of the company for the period under review stood at 23 kobo.

At the share price of N1.27, the P/E ratio of Academy Press stands at 5.48x with earnings yield of 18.23%