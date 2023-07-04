Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the Investing Public that Mr. Barend Kruger, a Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC with effect from Friday 30 June 2023.

Mr. Kruger, who also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Standard Bank Group (Africa’s largest Bank by Assets and parent Company of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC), has been on the Board of the Company since 2019, and served on a number of Board Committees

The Board of Directors of the Company acknowledge and sincerely express their profound gratitude to Mr. Kruger for his leadership, service and immense contributions to the Stanbic IBTC Group, while he was a Director on the Board, and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours.