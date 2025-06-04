Abiodun eulogises late wife of labour leader, Comrade Lasisi, for imparting lives

Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has eulogised the late wife of the Ogun State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Chief (Mrs.) Omodunni Lasisi, describing her as a virtuous woman who positively impacted the lives of many.

Speaking at the 8th day Fidau prayers held at the Abeokuta North Local Government Secretariat, Akomoje, Abeokuta, the governor, represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said the deceased was a widely respected woman who dedicated her life and resources to the service of God.

He noted that her success as a businesswoman led to her being honoured with the chieftaincy title of Iyaloja of Isale-Igbein, a testament to her respected status in the society.

Abiodun urged the labour leader, Comrade Akeem Lasisi, to take solace in her meaningful life and the lasting legacy she left behind, encouraging him to stay strong for the children.

“There is no gainsaying that the death of a beloved, especially a soulmate, is a painful and heartrending experience—a test of faith like no other. But as believers, we must thank God for a life well spent.

“Chief was a distinguished woman, much referenced and adored—a role model to womanhood and humanity in general,” he added.

In his sermon, Islamic cleric Sheikh Dr. Taofiq Amolegbe reminded the gathering to live their lives with purpose, as death could come unannounced. He said only God has the power to give and take life and praised the deceased for serving Allah with devotion during her lifetime.

While consoling the bereaved family, Amolegbe urged them to take comfort in the knowledge that she lived a life worthy of emulation.

Responding, Comrade Akeem Lasisi described his late wife as a calm, respectful, and supportive partner. He prayed for God to protect their children and grant the deceased eternal rest, adding that God’s will cannot be questioned.

He expressed deep appreciation to Governor Abiodun for his moral and financial support, as well as to top government officials, workers, and labour leaders for standing by him during the difficult period.

In their tributes, the children, Taiwo and Kehinde Lasisi, described their mother as an amazing, loving, and selfless woman who always prioritized others. They said her memory would be deeply missed.

Also speaking, the immediate past national secretary of the TUC Women Commission, Comrade Omolara Sansa, and the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Oluwaseun Agbesanwa, described the late Chief (Mrs.) Omodunni Lasisi as humility personified and a philanthropist who gave generously to anyone in need.

They prayed for strength and fortitude for Comrade Lasisi and the entire family to bear the irreplaceable loss.