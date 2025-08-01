Abiodun Commissions Renovated Olumo Rock, Declares Free Entry Till September

As part of renewed efforts to boost tourism and cultural heritage in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has commissioned the newly renovated Olumo Rock Tourist Complex in Abeokuta, declaring free public access to the iconic site from now until the end of September.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Abiodun said the move aims to encourage more people to explore and appreciate the richness of Yoruba culture and the historical significance of the rock, which has long served as a symbol of strength and refuge for the Egba people.

“Olumo Rock is more than a majestic outcrop or a cluster of stones — it is a sanctuary of strength, a symbol of refuge, and the identity of a people,” the governor said. “For centuries, it has offered safety and identity to the Egba people in times of conflict and change.”

He noted that the renovation of the site goes beyond physical upgrades, describing it as a revival of historical memory, cultural pride, and communal heritage.

“We recognise that tourism, if properly developed, can generate employment, attract investment, promote cultural understanding, and drive community development,” he stated.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making tourism a key pillar of the ISEYA development agenda, stressing its potential to stimulate local economies and increase the state’s internally generated revenue.

Declaring Ogun as a top destination of choice for tourists, he invited visitors from across Nigeria and the world to experience the state’s cultural treasures. He revealed that the upgraded Olumo Rock complex now boasts a world-class arts galleria and restaurants to enhance the visitor experience.

He also disclosed plans to establish additional tourist attractions across the state and announced that the Olumo Rock complex would be concessioned to a reputable organisation for proper management and maintenance.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, commended the governor for his commitment to repositioning the tourism sector, noting that the facelift would attract a new wave of visitors to the historic site.

Also speaking, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, recalled the rock’s historical importance, noting that in the past, it served as a sanctuary for the Egba people and was used as a military observation post to defend against invaders.

The monarch described Olumo Rock as not only a place of refuge but also a site for answered prayers and leisure. He praised the governor for preserving the legacy of the site and giving it a modern facelift.