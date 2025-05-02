Ogun partners Nike Art Gallery to boost tourism at Olumo Rock

In a strategic move to revitalize the tourism sector, the Ogun State Government has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to establish an art exhibition space at the iconic Olumo Rock, aiming to attract over 100,000 tourists annually.

Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed the initiative during a courtesy visit by the founder of Nike Art Gallery, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He disclosed that an existing event hall at the Olumo Rock tourist site would be converted into an art gallery managed by the Nike Art Gallery. According to the governor, the centre, which currently attracts about 20,000 visitors annually, is expected to see a fivefold increase in footfall once the gallery is operational.

“When I was there, I thought we needed a befitting gallery at Olumo Rock. My mind went straight to you because I’ve visited your gallery many times. They have a hall there being used for events. I’ve told them to shut it down and turn it into an exhibition space for your work,” Abiodun said.

He also highlighted the role of cultural festivals such as Ojude Oba and Lisabi Day in showcasing the state’s heritage and drawing global attention to its cultural richness.

“Ojude Oba, in particular, has grown significantly. This year’s edition is expected to be the best yet, with many already indicating interest in attending,” the governor added.

In response, Chief Okundaye praised the governor’s efforts to promote and preserve Adire Ogun, the indigenous textile of the state. She lauded the establishment of an online market for Adire, expressing confidence that the fabric would soon surpass the popularity of Ankara and Dutch wax.

She also affirmed her foundation’s commitment to collaborating with the Ogun State Government to enhance the visibility of Olumo Rock and other cultural landmarks, noting plans to bring more international dignitaries to the site.