Connect with us

Business

Ogun partners Nike Art Gallery to boost tourism at Olumo Rock
Advertisement

Business

Transcorp Group releases unaudited results for Q1, profit soars to N73.31bn

Business

Zenith Bank on to surpass shareholders dividend expectations as PAT hits N351bn in Q1 2025

Business

BUA Foods Reports N125bn Profit as Revenue Rises 24% in Q1 2025

Business

Nestlé Nigeria Rebounds with N52.1bn Profit in Q1 2025

Business

NDIC shines at 2025 federal innovation awards, clinches first and third place

Business

Fidelity Bank shareholders reap big as profits surge

Business

Zenith Bank Plc reports Gross Earnings of N949.86bn in Q1 2025, profit rises by 20.7%

Business

Access Holdings Plc rakes in N1.38tn revenue in Q1 2025, PAT rises by 14.73%

Business

CBEX resumes activities, defies SEC ban, N1.2tn EFCC probe

Business

Ogun partners Nike Art Gallery to boost tourism at Olumo Rock

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Ogun partners Nike Art Gallery to boost tourism at Olumo Rock

In a strategic move to revitalize the tourism sector, the Ogun State Government has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to establish an art exhibition space at the iconic Olumo Rock, aiming to attract over 100,000 tourists annually.

Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed the initiative during a courtesy visit by the founder of Nike Art Gallery, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He disclosed that an existing event hall at the Olumo Rock tourist site would be converted into an art gallery managed by the Nike Art Gallery. According to the governor, the centre, which currently attracts about 20,000 visitors annually, is expected to see a fivefold increase in footfall once the gallery is operational.

“When I was there, I thought we needed a befitting gallery at Olumo Rock. My mind went straight to you because I’ve visited your gallery many times. They have a hall there being used for events. I’ve told them to shut it down and turn it into an exhibition space for your work,” Abiodun said.

He also highlighted the role of cultural festivals such as Ojude Oba and Lisabi Day in showcasing the state’s heritage and drawing global attention to its cultural richness.

“Ojude Oba, in particular, has grown significantly. This year’s edition is expected to be the best yet, with many already indicating interest in attending,” the governor added.

In response, Chief Okundaye praised the governor’s efforts to promote and preserve Adire Ogun, the indigenous textile of the state. She lauded the establishment of an online market for Adire, expressing confidence that the fabric would soon surpass the popularity of Ankara and Dutch wax.

She also affirmed her foundation’s commitment to collaborating with the Ogun State Government to enhance the visibility of Olumo Rock and other cultural landmarks, noting plans to bring more international dignitaries to the site.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *