Ado-Odo/Ota LG Partners with Private Organisations to Tackle Flooding

The Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Alhaji Lawal Wasiu, has called for strengthened collaboration with private institutions, including the Apostolic Faith Church and Crawford University, to address the recurring problem of flooding in the area.

Alhaji Wasiu made the appeal during a courtesy visit by the District Superintendent of the Apostolic Faith Mission, Rev. Lasisi Olowosile, to the Local Government Secretariat in Ota.

Emphasising the importance of collective action, the chairman noted that joint efforts are crucial in identifying and implementing developmental projects that can mitigate the impact of flooding and improve the quality of life for residents.

“Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government is committed to working with stakeholders such as the Apostolic Faith Church and Crawford University to find lasting solutions to flooding and other challenges in our communities,” he said. “This partnership will not only address immediate concerns but also contribute to the long-term development of the local government.”

In response, Rev. Lasisi Olowosile praised the local government’s proactive steps in managing the flood menace and acknowledged the administration’s commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises.

“We are here to commend the local government for its responsiveness and encourage it not to relent in delivering on its mandate,” Rev. Olowosile stated.

Also speaking, the Head of Local Government Administration, Alhaji Junaid Wasiu, expressed appreciation for the visit and called for continued support from the mission. He appealed for assistance in areas such as revenue generation and infrastructure development.

He urged the church and other private partners to sustain the collaboration, noting that such partnerships are vital to improving livelihoods and fostering sustainable development in the local government area.