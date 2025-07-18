Abia to introduce electric-powered mass transit buses in November

The Abia State government has announced plans to roll out electric-powered buses for its mass transit system by November 2025. The buses, fabricated in China, have already been paid for, with designated routes mapped out and logistical preparations nearing completion.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a media briefing at the Government House, Umuahia, following this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu also revealed that Governor Alex Otti would, within the week, launch water schemes undergoing rehabilitation in Aba and Umuahia to improve supply and sustainability. These projects include the Integrated Wash Accelerator Programme (IWAP) at the newly constructed Wash Facility in Okigwe Park, Umuahia, aimed at restoring water, sanitation, and hygiene across the state.

“In line with the Governor’s mandate to provide potable water to Aba, the state government awarded the contract to Vena Cava Limited under the first phase of the project,” Kanu said.

“The initiative is designed to provide safe, sustainable water and sanitation services that will support both current and future development needs. It also aligns with Governor Otti’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 and the Zero Defecation Drive in Abia through the Integrated Wash Accelerator Programme.

“The facilities will involve modern solar-powered water systems to ensure efficient operation and maintenance,” he added.

Solar-powered facilities and creative talent hunt

The Commissioner further disclosed that Governor Otti will commission a 150 kV solar power plant with 430 kW battery storage, a project designed to provide reliable power to health facilities across the state, cut down on grid dependency, and reduce diesel consumption.

In another development, Kanu announced the upcoming launch of a Creative Talent Programme across all 17 local government areas on July 25, 2025. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, aims to scout and nurture creative talents among the youth.

“This programme underscores the state government’s commitment to cultural innovation and grassroots empowerment. It is part of Governor Otti’s vision to give global visibility to Abia’s creative potential,” Kanu said.

He revealed that Abia has initiated formal proceedings to designate Aba as a UNESCO Creative City, with a delegation scheduled to visit the city this week for early-stage assessments.

Security fund and urban renewal

On urban renewal efforts, Kanu noted that approximately ₦4.1 billion was raised from the recently launched Abia State Security Trust Fund. He added that beautification projects are ongoing at strategic locations, including the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Osisioma Interchange in Aba, and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic.

“Work is currently progressing at 53 sites across the state as part of the government’s urban renewal programme,” he said.

Focus on water schemes in Aba

The Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, stressed the administration’s determination to restore pipe-borne water to Abia homes.

“The Aba Regional Water Scheme — comprising Ogbor Hill, CKC, and Ariaria water schemes — will be revamped,” he stated.

“The first phase, estimated to take six months, involves upgrading treatment facilities to produce water that meets World Health Organization standards. The second phase will focus on reticulation, including the rehabilitation of transmission and distribution lines,” he explained.

Beautification and monuments

Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuruibe, said the government has begun painting murals and erecting monuments in strategic locations to complement ongoing urban renewal projects.

“You can already see changes around FMC Gate and Osisioma Flyover. We’re creating murals and will erect monuments to reflect the cultural pride of Abia.

“We have also officially launched the Creative Talent Hunt across the 17 LGAs. You can’t talk about talent in Nigeria without mentioning Aba — it’s the home of creativity,” Ekwuruibe said.