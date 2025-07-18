Connect with us

Otti pledges affordable, accessible water supply in Abia
Published

5 hours ago

on

Dr. Alex Otti flags off Aba Regional Water scheme.

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible water supply to residents of the state, with a vision to ensure that every home is within a two to three-minute walking distance from a public water standpost.

Speaking during the flag-off of the rehabilitation of the Aba Regional Water Scheme at the premises of St Joseph’s College, CKC, Aba, Otti explained that the initiative is part of the Abia Integrated WASH Accelerated Programme aimed at increasing access to safe drinking water across the state.

“The initiative seeks to cut down the amount of time that thousands of individuals, especially children and mothers, spend sourcing water from private boreholes or remote streams,” Otti said.

He added that the project would guarantee steady and sufficient water supply, promote hygiene and sanitation, and improve public health. “Water supply is a healthcare and human support initiative that will ultimately improve the health of our communities, boost economic productivity, and give new impetus to our efforts to create mass prosperity. The project will also enhance emergency response services, especially during fire outbreaks, enabling rescue workers to save lives and protect property. I am resolute in restoring public water supply to Aba, Umuahia, and the 57 rural water schemes across the state,” the governor stated.

To safeguard the project, Otti directed that security teams be deployed to protect public assets and prevent vandalism. He also urged residents to report any suspected acts of sabotage.

During the event, Otti responded to requests from students of St Joseph’s College by directing the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to provide a refuse bin to the school immediately. He also approved the establishment of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre within the school, equipped with at least 250 computers.

In their remarks, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr Ikechukwu Monday, and the General Manager of the Abia State Water and Sewage Corporation, Engr Felix Okonkwo, described the rehabilitation of the Aba Water Scheme as a bold and transformative step. They noted that the project, which is expected to be completed within six months, would significantly improve sanitation, healthcare, and hygiene in communities and schools.

In a goodwill message, the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, Most Rev Prof Augustine Echema, praised Governor Otti for his commitment to development, describing the water project as a “new beginning” for Abia State. “The governor is matching his words with action, and Abia has not had it this good in a long time,” he remarked.

